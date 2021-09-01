Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend...
South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.
Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Hurricane Ida and aftermath in Louisiana
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Couple 'bills' wedding guest no-shows