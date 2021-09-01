Advertisement

Comfortable for a while...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPLENDID SEPTEMBER START! Wow, it really couldn’t get much better than this for the first day of September. The breeze down Lake Michigan is causing a high swim risk, but otherwise it is comfortable and mostly sunny out there. And much of the 10 day forecast is going to be similar, believe it or not. We have only a couple “slight” chances to get a bit of rain...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning even cooler. Low: 52, Wind: NE 4-8

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and comfortable! High: 77, Wind: NE 4-8

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny and nice again. High: 79

