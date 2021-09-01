Advertisement

Chapman’s 2 HRs help A’s top Tigers 9-3 for 3rd straight win

Tarik Skubal was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the...
Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and homered again in the ninth, helping the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Oakland has won three straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost straight, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks. Deolis Guerra pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Cole Irvin started and lasted just 4 2-3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks. Tarik Skubal was roughed up, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

