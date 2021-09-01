Advertisement

Bond set at $500,000 for man charged in murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY/STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to court documents, bond has been set at $500,000 cash for a man accused of killing 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

The judge also ordered that Justin Miller have no contact with the girl’s parents.

Miller had been previously charged in Marshall County with child neglect.

A murder charge was filed Monday in Starke County.

According to court documents, Miller was interviewed for the second time by police on Aug. 18.

Miller stated that on Aug. 14, he was at a residence in Mishawaka and when he woke, the girl was deceased.

Miller further stated that on that same date he disposed of the victim’s body at a rural property located in Starke County, Indiana at 1025 E and 50 N.

On Aug. 18, Miller led officers to the sight where the girl’s body was recovered.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 20 found that Mercedes Lain died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Court documents do not mention any murder weapon or possible murder scene.

A motion to appoint a special prosecutor in the case was rejected by the judge as being too vague.

Miller agreed to babysit Mercedes on Friday the 13th, picking her up from her parent’s room at the Economy Inn in Plymouth.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

The series is a fundraiser for "The Music Village,” which is a non-profit music school and arts...
Last day of ‘Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series’
Connor Shooks was selected from a pool of national candidates to attend this October.
Benton Harbor teen selected to attend innovators forum
More than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students on Tuesday.
School City of Mishawaka students receive school supplies from ‘16 Pack-A-Backpack’
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it