Bond set at $500,000 for man charged in murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl

MARSHALL COUNTY/STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - According to court documents, bond has been set at $500,000 cash for a man accused of killing 11-month-old Mercedes Lain.

The judge also ordered that Justin Miller have no contact with the girl’s parents.

Miller had been previously charged in Marshall County with child neglect.

A murder charge was filed Monday in Starke County.

According to court documents, Miller was interviewed for the second time by police on Aug. 18.

Miller stated that on Aug. 14, he was at a residence in Mishawaka and when he woke, the girl was deceased.

Miller further stated that on that same date he disposed of the victim’s body at a rural property located in Starke County, Indiana at 1025 E and 50 N.

On Aug. 18, Miller led officers to the sight where the girl’s body was recovered.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 20 found that Mercedes Lain died from blunt force injuries to the head.

Court documents do not mention any murder weapon or possible murder scene.

A motion to appoint a special prosecutor in the case was rejected by the judge as being too vague.

Miller agreed to babysit Mercedes on Friday the 13th, picking her up from her parent’s room at the Economy Inn in Plymouth.

