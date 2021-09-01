Advertisement

Benton Harbor teen selected to attend innovators forum

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor teen has been selected to attend the “First Tee Innovators Forum” in San Jose, California!

Connor Shooks was selected from a pool of national candidates to attend this October. The forum will empower teens to develop a meaningful service project in their communities,

Shooks is currently a senior at Lake Michigan Catholic and is involved in numerous community and school-based activities.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

The series is a fundraiser for "The Music Village,” which is a non-profit music school and arts...
Last day of ‘Red Table Lunchtime Concert Series’
More than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students on Tuesday.
School City of Mishawaka students receive school supplies from ‘16 Pack-A-Backpack’
Officials are expecting the full investigation to take between 8-to-12 weeks.
Officials believe man killed in Kern Road fire may have set it
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged in murder of 11-month-old Plymouth girl