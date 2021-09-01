Benton Harbor teen selected to attend innovators forum
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor teen has been selected to attend the “First Tee Innovators Forum” in San Jose, California!
Connor Shooks was selected from a pool of national candidates to attend this October. The forum will empower teens to develop a meaningful service project in their communities,
Shooks is currently a senior at Lake Michigan Catholic and is involved in numerous community and school-based activities.
