Benton Harbor teen selected to attend innovators forum

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor teen has been selected to attend the “First Tee Innovators Forum” in San Jose, California!

Connor Shooks was selected from a pool of national candidates to attend this October. The forum will empower teens to develop a meaningful service project in their communities,

Shooks is currently a senior at Lake Michigan Catholic and is involved in numerous community and school-based activities.

