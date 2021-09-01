5,000 Afghan evacuees headed to Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WNDU) -The State of Indiana will take in up to 5,000 Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury, starting as early as this week.

16 News Now answers some questions about what happens after the refugees are cleared to enter the US.

State officials say these refugees will go through at least two rounds of vetting before even getting to Indiana, where they’ll be screened again.

While the state is taking these safety measures seriously, Governor Holcomb also says he’s committed to making sure any refugees who chose to stay in Indiana are welcomed as Hoosiers.

Refugees will go through three rounds of vetting starting with their point of departure in either the Middle East or Europe. The second once they arrive in the United States, and a third upon their arrival to Camp Atterbury involving the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol, the FBI, and the Department of State.

Refugees will also go through a health screening and 14-day medical hold for Covid once in Indiana.

“We have identified potentially a cohort of evacuees that may have Covid. So, they will receive three Covid tests en route to Camp Atterbury. One at the point of departure in Europe or the Middle East, one at the point of entry at either Dulles or Philidephia, and then at Camp Atterbury by our medical providers,” said Indiana Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles.

Gov. Holcomb says keeping evacuees at Camp Atterbury is temporary.

Some who receive Special Immigrant visas after the vetting process can leave when the 14-day medical hold is over.

“We absolutely know who they are, know what their visa requirements are, and we know that they are safe. We are working very closely with law enforcement agencies to help set the conditions for them to potentially leave Camp Atterbury,” General Lyles said.

So could we see some of them move to Michiana after they’re cleared to leave camp? We could, but the refugees have an opportunity to resettle anywhere in the US.

“Some will come with family members in the United States and they will be quickly reunited with family members. Some will come with no family members and so it will be up to the non-governmental organizations depending on their status,” General Lyles said.

Housing these evacuees will not cost the State of Indiana. Federal dollars are funding this mission.

