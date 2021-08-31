Advertisement

Wonderful Weather this Week!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AWESOME LATE AUGUST WEATHER... And the first few days of September should be spectacular as well...with sunshine, lows in the 50s (even lower 50s a couple days) and highs in the upper 70s. We have a small chance for a shower or thundershower late Friday night or Saturday, and again Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. But even cooler air comes in by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and turning cool again. Low: 59, Wind: NE 4-8

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and downright beautiful! High: 79, Wind: NE 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and even cooler. Low: 52

Thursday: Tons of sunshine and gorgeous. High: 77

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Matt Full Weather 8/31
Matt Full Weather 8/31
Matt Tease 8/31 5am
Matt Tease 8/31 5am
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Pattern Ahead
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Pattern Ahead