Wonderful Weather this Week!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AWESOME LATE AUGUST WEATHER... And the first few days of September should be spectacular as well...with sunshine, lows in the 50s (even lower 50s a couple days) and highs in the upper 70s. We have a small chance for a shower or thundershower late Friday night or Saturday, and again Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday. But even cooler air comes in by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and turning cool again. Low: 59, Wind: NE 4-8

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and downright beautiful! High: 79, Wind: NE 6-12

Wednesday night: Clear and even cooler. Low: 52

Thursday: Tons of sunshine and gorgeous. High: 77

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.