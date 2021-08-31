Winner of Indiana Sheriff’s Association’s motorcycle raffle receives prize

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of this year’s Indiana Sheriff’s Association motorcycle raffle couldn’t wait to take his new ride for a spin on Monday!

Each year, a raffle is held at the Indiana State Fair for a Harley Davidson. However, the motorcycle being raffled off this year was a limited-edition Indian Motorcycle.

The winner, Sean Berwanger, purchased fifteen tickets at the fair, but never imagined he would actually win the bike. “I asked my wife, I was like ‘do you want me to enter it, should I enter it?’” Berwanger said. “And she’s like ‘yeah, go ahead, we always do anyway.’ and I said ‘yep, we’ll just make our donation,’ you know what I mean? Cause usually you’re always donating, you don’t win, and I guess, her intuition on putting my ticket in for sure and actually that was the first year we ever went to the state fair.”

The donations go towards several causes, including youth camps and school supplies for students.

