Advertisement

Winner of Indiana Sheriff’s Association’s motorcycle raffle receives prize

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of this year’s Indiana Sheriff’s Association motorcycle raffle couldn’t wait to take his new ride for a spin on Monday!

Each year, a raffle is held at the Indiana State Fair for a Harley Davidson. However, the motorcycle being raffled off this year was a limited-edition Indian Motorcycle.

The winner, Sean Berwanger, purchased fifteen tickets at the fair, but never imagined he would actually win the bike. “I asked my wife, I was like ‘do you want me to enter it, should I enter it?’” Berwanger said. “And she’s like ‘yeah, go ahead, we always do anyway.’ and I said ‘yep, we’ll just make our donation,’ you know what I mean? Cause usually you’re always donating, you don’t win, and I guess, her intuition on putting my ticket in for sure and actually that was the first year we ever went to the state fair.”

The donations go towards several causes, including youth camps and school supplies for students.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Lippert volunteers build ramp for son of fellow employee.
Lippert volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen boy

Latest News

The program focuses on sobriety, rehabilitation, and the prevention of criminal re-offense.
Graduates commended by Elkhart County Drug Court
ISDH sends strike force to Marshall County
Indiana Health Department Strike Force in Marshall County
Proceeds help kids across Michiana and the country participate in Five Star Life's programs,...
‘Five Star Life Golf Open’ kicks off in South Bend
The center will be built on Fellows Street and Dubail Avenue, and it will serve as a community...
Southeast Neighborhood Center gets gift from 1st Source Foundation