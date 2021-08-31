Advertisement

South Bend woman seeks community’s help after family church catches fire

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For South Bend mother Paula Rogers, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church has been in her family for 25 years.

“Even if I wasn’t here, I knew that New Jerusalem stood at 215 North Johnson. That’s where I was raised at, that’s where I was taught at,” Rogers says.

Her late husband was a deacon of the church and while it’s been out of service for a few years, it holds a lot of memories for Rogers.

“This church can never be forgotten that the baptisms, the times we shouted in church, the first time you got up to speak,” Rogers says.

But on Monday night, Paula found the building in flames.

“It was 10-something at night, I was at home with the baby, and my daughter texted me and said, ‘Look at this here. Look at this!’ And I seen this picture and I said, what is that? And she said, ‘Momma, that’s the church!’ I said, what church?! She said, ‘Momma, our church!’ I said, I’m on my way. And then by the time I got here, it was in flames,” Rogers explained.

Fire investigators say the building caught fire just before 10 p.m. But despite it being nearly a total loss, firefighters were able to salvageable one thing: a bible that, according to Rogers, has sat in New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church since the very beginning.

“He gave me the book, I looked at him. He said I did get this and it was the Bible. But that bible was not burned, it was just smoke damage,” Rogers said.

And while the looks of the church ma be dark, Paula says the it still has a bright future.

“I know that New Jerusalem was an inspiration to a lot of people and we ain’t done yet. We are not done yet,” Rogers says.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. Fire investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

