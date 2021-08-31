Advertisement

South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend Monday night.

The fire at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church took fire crews about 40 minutes to put out, and there were no resulting injuries.

A nearby SBFD station saw smoke before the call came in Monday night and went to assess the scene. SBFD says they had to use a defensive strategy against the fire that started near the back of the church.

There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

With a large number of vacant properties throughout South Bend, community members came together...
South Bend public forum discusses creating land bank, vacant properties
Land bank discussed as possible solution for vacant properties
Land banks possible solution for vacant properties
South Bend Church Fire
South Bend church fire
Marist Liufau out for the season