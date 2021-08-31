South Bend Fire responds to church fire Monday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Fire crews responded to a single-story church fire on Johnson Street in South Bend Monday night.

The fire at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church took fire crews about 40 minutes to put out, and there were no resulting injuries.

A nearby SBFD station saw smoke before the call came in Monday night and went to assess the scene. SBFD says they had to use a defensive strategy against the fire that started near the back of the church.

There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

