Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

15-year-old Davion Blakes was last seen on Tuesday at 3 a.m.
15-year-old Davion Blakes was last seen on Tuesday at 3 a.m.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Davion Blakes.

Police say Blakes is 5′6″, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans on Tuesday at 3 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Narcan given out in Berrien County
Pandemic increases overdose deaths, Narcan will help
Irish head coach Brian Kelly named the grad transfer from Wisconsin the starter back on Aug. 14.
Irish quarterback Jack Coan has been ‘consistent’ in preparations ahead of Florida State
Grewe won gold in the men's high jump early Tuesday morning at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Community reacts to Sam Grewe's inspiring Paralympic win
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wonderful Weather this Week!