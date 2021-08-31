Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Davion Blakes.

Police say Blakes is 5′6″, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans on Tuesday at 3 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.

