Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Marianne Aurich, who is missing out of Bloomington.

Police say Aurich is 5′5″, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes, and driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.

