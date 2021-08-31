Advertisement

Middlebury native wins gold at Paralympics

Sam Grewe wins gold
Sam Grewe wins gold(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
(WNDU) - A Middlebury native is bringing a gold medal back from the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Sam Grewe won gold in the men’s high jump T 63 on Tuesday morning. He cleared 1.88 meters.

He tells us that his participation meant a lot to him.

”To represent Team USA is so cool. To have the support of so many Americans behind me has been amazing. But also just to help push forward the Paralympic movement,” Grewe explains.

“To spread the idea of adaptive sports and inclusivity has been kind of just a really big goal of mine. To see the growth that has happened since I first got involved six or seven years ago has been really special and I look forward to continuing to grow the movement in the future.”

Before this win, Grewe was already a Paralympic Silver Medalist and a three time world champion.

