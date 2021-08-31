Irish quarterback Jack Coan has been ‘consistent’ in preparations ahead of Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just five days until Notre Dame’s season opener on the road against Florida State.

The Irish will open the season with a new face under center in quarterback Jack Coan.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly named the grad transfer from Wisconsin the starter back on August 14.

Kelly says he has been very impressed with Coan ever since he was named QB1 of the Irish.

“He’s been really good,” Kelly said. “He’s been what he has been. That’s the nice part about it. He’s the same guy every day. You don’t go to practice and go, ‘Who’s that guy?’ He is so consistent in terms of who he is and his makeup, his preparation, I think he’s even improved since the spring in a number of the more detailed areas that we’ve asked him to. I think that’s the mark of a very good quarterback.”

The first time Coan will play against another team in a Fighting Irish uniform will be on Sunday against Florida State.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

