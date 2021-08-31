Advertisement

Irish quarterback Jack Coan has been ‘consistent’ in preparations ahead of Florida State

Irish head coach Brian Kelly named the grad transfer from Wisconsin the starter back on August 14.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just five days until Notre Dame’s season opener on the road against Florida State.

The Irish will open the season with a new face under center in quarterback Jack Coan.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly named the grad transfer from Wisconsin the starter back on August 14.

Kelly says he has been very impressed with Coan ever since he was named QB1 of the Irish.

“He’s been really good,” Kelly said. “He’s been what he has been. That’s the nice part about it. He’s the same guy every day. You don’t go to practice and go, ‘Who’s that guy?’ He is so consistent in terms of who he is and his makeup, his preparation, I think he’s even improved since the spring in a number of the more detailed areas that we’ve asked him to. I think that’s the mark of a very good quarterback.”

The first time Coan will play against another team in a Fighting Irish uniform will be on Sunday against Florida State.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Irish linebacker Marist Liufau runs through drills in Notre Dame football practice.
Irish linebacker Marist Liufau ‘out for the season’ with broken ankle
Marist Liufau out for the season
Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a...
Notre Dame ready for challenge Florida State presents
Sam Grewe goes for gold