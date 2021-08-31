Irish linebacker Marist Liufau ‘out for the season’ with broken ankle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s finally game week, and on Monday Irish head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the news that Notre Dame will be without starting linebacker Marist Liufau for the season.

Kelly says Liufau suffered a freak ankle injury in practice. He says Liufau got hit as a tackle was happening in a live scrimmage on Wednesday, and the team knew right away it was bad.

Liufau was slated to be the team’s starting will linebacker after finishing 2020 with three starts and 22 tackles.

Kelly says the injury is very similar to former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s injury last season, and he does not expect Liufau to play in 2021.

“It was a break and a dislocation so that it was a fairly significant injury,” Kelly said. “His spirits are great. Our medical team feels great about the recovery and his ability to come back here and be 100 percent.”

Kelly listed JD Bertrand as his starting will linebacker on the depth chart.

Bertrand and the Irish will play Florida State in the season opener on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on ABC.

