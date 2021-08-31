Advertisement

Irish linebacker Marist Liufau ‘out for the season’ with broken ankle

Kelly says the injury is very similar to former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s injury last season, and he does not expect Liufau to play in 2021.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s finally game week, and on Monday Irish head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the news that Notre Dame will be without starting linebacker Marist Liufau for the season.

Kelly says Liufau suffered a freak ankle injury in practice. He says Liufau got hit as a tackle was happening in a live scrimmage on Wednesday, and the team knew right away it was bad.

Liufau was slated to be the team’s starting will linebacker after finishing 2020 with three starts and 22 tackles.

Kelly says the injury is very similar to former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s injury last season, and he does not expect Liufau to play in 2021.

“It was a break and a dislocation so that it was a fairly significant injury,” Kelly said. “His spirits are great. Our medical team feels great about the recovery and his ability to come back here and be 100 percent.”

Kelly listed JD Bertrand as his starting will linebacker on the depth chart.

Bertrand and the Irish will play Florida State in the season opener on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET on ABC.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Marist Liufau out for the season
Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a...
Notre Dame ready for challenge Florida State presents
Sam Grewe goes for gold
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly claps during an Irish football practice.
Brian Kelly ‘excited’ that game week is here for the Fighting Irish