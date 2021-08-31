Indiana Health Department Strike Force in Marshall County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information the Indiana State Department of Heath is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, and this week they’re making a concentrated effort here in Michiana.

In Marshall County they’re seeing a lot of community spread of COVID-19, so now the state has stepped in with a strike force, trying to get people vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

Compared to last week, The Marshall County Health Department says they have seen a 62% increase of cases of COVID-19. That’s enough to alarm state health officials.

Indiana now sits at just over 52% fully vaccinated and Marshall County is at 44.7% fully vaccinated.

So the Indiana State Department of Health started a concentrated effort, a strike force, targeting hard it communities. Marshall County is one of those areas.

This LifePlex facility on Miller Drive in the county is getting people tested and vaccinated, trying to put a stop to the spread.

The line today stretched down the road as residents came in to make sure they’re protected from the virus, and making sure they don’t have the deadly disease.

In Marshall County there are currently 320 positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

With the Delta variant making it’s way around the country and here at home, ISDH is doing what they can to help rural communities and make sure Hoosiers have the tools to decrease the spread of the virus, and staying safe if they get it.

This will go until Wednesday this week and its from noon until 8pm. So if you are in Marshall County, this is your chance to get tested, get vaccinated, and stop the spread.

