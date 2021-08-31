Advertisement

Graduates commended by Elkhart County Drug Court

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 24 students are the newest graduates from Elkhart County’s Drug Court.

The Elkhart County Drug Court, run by Judge Gretchen Lund, honored and celebrated graduates for the court’s first-ever graduation ceremony in the Crystal Ballroom of the Lerner Theatre on Monday. Diplomas were handed out to symbolize successful completion of the 18 month-long program.

“This program has changed my life, it really really has,” Lund said to the graduates. “You have given my professional career an unbelievable purpose. So, thank you.”

The program focuses on sobriety, rehabilitation, and the prevention of criminal re-offense.

