‘Five Star Life Golf Open’ kicks off in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Five Star Life Golf Open kicked off Monday with the help of some former Notre Dame athletes.

Football player Raghib “Rocket” Ismail and basketball player LaPhonso Ellis showed their support at the South Bend Country Club.

Proceeds help kids across Michiana and the country participate in Five Star Life’s programs, which is a nonprofit organization that helps kids who are struggling.

“Because ultimately, the success or failure or every single person, kids included, it comes down to their operating system, their mindset,” says Seth Maust, president of Five Star Life. “Can you imagine growing up today? Can you imagine being a teen or a pre-teen today? With all the challenges. And so, we want to bring the spotlight back to the kids of Michiana, the kids of America.”

Maust says programs like these have been especially helpful during the pandemic.

