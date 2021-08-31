Advertisement

‘Five Star Life Golf Open’ kicks off in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Five Star Life Golf Open kicked off Monday with the help of some former Notre Dame athletes.

Football player Raghib “Rocket” Ismail and basketball player LaPhonso Ellis showed their support at the South Bend Country Club.

Proceeds help kids across Michiana and the country participate in Five Star Life’s programs, which is a nonprofit organization that helps kids who are struggling.

“Because ultimately, the success or failure or every single person, kids included, it comes down to their operating system, their mindset,” says Seth Maust, president of Five Star Life. “Can you imagine growing up today? Can you imagine being a teen or a pre-teen today? With all the challenges. And so, we want to bring the spotlight back to the kids of Michiana, the kids of America.”

Maust says programs like these have been especially helpful during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Lippert volunteers build ramp for son of fellow employee.
Lippert volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen boy

Latest News

ISDH sends strike force to Marshall County
Indiana Health Department Strike Force in Marshall County
The center will be built on Fellows Street and Dubail Avenue, and it will serve as a community...
Southeast Neighborhood Center gets gift from 1st Source Foundation
If you usually cross there, you will need to find another route. The official detour follows...
Railroad crossing closed in Walkerton for rebuild
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop