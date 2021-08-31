Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Comfortable Pattern Ahead

Lots of sunshine is going to be likely through this week along with lower humidity. Rain chances are few and far between. A look at your First Alert Forecast to begin your Tuesday right here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds but feeling very comfortable. Lower humidity makes it feel very refreshing even with a high in the lower 80s. A light breeze out of the East. High of 81.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A nice clear night! Heading to Four Winds Field, a great night to watch the Cubs with a temperature at about 78 degrees at first pitch and falling to the lower 70s by the 9th inning. Overnight clouds clear and it becomes very cool. Low of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine as Ida pulls all our cloud cover East and high pressure moves over Michiana. The comfort level is high again with the lower humidity continuing through the end of the week. High of 79.

THURSDAY: Even cooler by Thursday with a light breeze coming out of the North. Highs only in the upper 70s under full sunshine. Very refreshing to step outside. High of 77.

LONG RANGE: The lower humidity continues even into the weekend as we watch for a few isolated chances for storms. These will be few and far between with Labor Day Weekend looking very good across the area. Better chance for rain come as we head into the first full week of September. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 30th, 2021

Monday’s High: 84

Monday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

