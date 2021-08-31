Advertisement

Current, former coaches react to Grewe’s Paralympic gold

Sam Grewe wins gold in high jump T63 at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Sam Grewe wins gold in high jump T63 at the Tokyo Paralympics.(Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JOSEPH/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a sense of relief but not a total shock for the current and former coaches of the newest Paralympic high jump T63 gold medalist, Sam Grewe.

“Just the fact that he’s waited for for five years, you know, coming into 2016, he was he was one of the top jumpers back in that Paralympics. He had the chance to win it back then. It didn’t quite go his way. So we’ve been waiting this long,” remarked Coach Kyle Mishler, of Goshen College, who is also Grewe’s coach.

A recent Notre Dame alum, Grewe was a member of the Fighting Irish track and field team.

“Sam has been an inspiration since he stepped on campus here. And I -this doesn’t surprise anybody that was part of our program to see him grow over the three years that he was part of the team because he was inspiration for us [when he was] in high school, middle school, what he went through to just being a guy on the team,” said Matt Sparks, Director of Notre Dame Track and Field.

Bone cancer claimed Grewe’s leg as a teenager, but the 23-year-old now has a gold medal to his name.

“I’ve been texting back and forth quite a bit. He was super excited. Finally got it done. He was, he was over the moon to get that, get that gold medal,” Mishler said. “He’s never said, ‘Well, I can’t do that.’ He’s always said, ‘Let me try this.’ And he’s found a way to get it done. Yeah, he’s never wanted any sort of special treatment.”

Mishler has been coaching Grewe for nearly seven years, since Sam was in high school at Northridge.

