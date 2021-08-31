Advertisement

Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Syracuse Police say Aaliyah's grandmother and aunt are facing felony charges after the missing...
U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges
FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash

Latest News

A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
President Joe Biden will make remarks Tuesday about the end of the war in Afghanistan.
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions
The major hurricane left its mark on Lousiana.
Ida leaves widespread damage
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start