Wentz to sit out as Colts add 3 to COVID-19 list

The Colts host Seattle in their Sept. 12 season opener.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to throw to wide receiver Ashton...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to throw to wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have put starting quarterback Carson Wentz, starting center Ryan Kelly and starting receiver Zach Pascal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the list after Fisher tested positive last week. Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson came off the list Monday, four days after he was deemed a close contact to Fisher. The Colts host Seattle in their Sept. 12 season opener.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

