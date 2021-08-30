Advertisement

Vikes sign 10th-year safety and Notre Dame alum Harrison Smith to $64M extension

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) tries...
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The Vikings have signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Smith to a contract extension Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, securing the team's longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his career. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension.

The deal secures the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012.

Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith.

The contract will put Smith among the top five highest-paid safeties in the league.

8/29/2021 3:55:32 PM (GMT -4:00)

