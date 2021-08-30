Utility upgrades causing Jefferson, Ash Rd. closures

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Major utility projects will be affecting commutes through eastern St. Joseph County. NIPSCO tells 16 News Now it is modernizing natural gas systems by retiring an existing underground gas regulator station and building an above ground station on Byrd Street - just north of Jefferson Road.

Megan Henning, Project Communications Lead at NIPSCO, said crews are installing 5,000 feet of new natural gas main to feed natural gas to the new natural gas regulator station from the existing system.

For the safety of residents and utility workers, portions of Jefferson Road will be closed from Bittersweet Road to Ash Road, and portions of Indiana Avenue/C.R. 16 will be closed from Ash Road to S.R. 1 for the next 3 to 4 weeks, weather-permitting.

Periodic lane closures can be expected as well, said NIPSCO.

According to the St. Joseph County Public Works Division, the recommended Jefferson Road detour is to take Birch Road north to McKinley.

