U.S. Marshals recovered missing Syracuse teen Aaliyah Ramirez after conducting traffic stop

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - Four months, that’s how long 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez went missing. It set the town of Syracuse in a scramble

“She is not believed to be local and that’s all I can say at this point,” Syracuse Police Chief Jim Layne told 16 News Now back in May.

Her disappearance also set folks on social media into a frenzy.

“She’s been missing since Syracuse, Indiana since April 27th,” one woman urged her social media followers one month after Aaliyah went missing.

However, on Friday, Aaliyah was found in Palm Beach County Florida.

“She started screaming on the phone, ‘They found Aaliyah!’ And I was texting everyone on my dance company like is this real? Do you guys know anything of this?” Aaliyah’s dance mentor, Katie Reynolds, said Saturday.

Syracuse Police say U.S. Marshalls, who working the case, spotted Aaliyah entering a vehicle near Lake Worth Friday.

A short time later, a traffic stop was conducted and Aaliyah was recovered, but she wasn’t alone.

With her was her 47-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth Sands, and 25-year-old aunt, Alissa Sands.

Both were arrested on a warrant for the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office for Interfering with Custody, a level 6 felony, and False Informing, which is a criminal misdemeanor.

Elizabeth and Alissa Sands are awaiting extradition back to Indiana, according to Syracuse Police.

After attempting to reach out to Aaliyah’s dad and stepmom, both say they are with Aaliyah but are unable to comment at this time.

