Sports Car Club of America hosts autocross event at Tire Rack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Drivers could put their skills to the test Sunday with the Sports Car Club of America’s autocross event in South Bend.

Held in partnership with Tire Rack, the South Bend region of the SCCA had their introductory driving school Saturday where drivers could practice car control and taking sharp turns.

Sunday, those students and anyone interested in riding the course could take a crack at it.

While those with the SCCA say these are important skills drivers are learning, riding the course is also quite a thrill.

“You’ll come back, and you’ll be a little shaky from runs driving because you just hit everything perfect, the car was just right on the edge of grip. It’s just a blast. It’s really technical, really exciting. Just really short bursts of intense excitement, so no, it doesn’t get old, SCCA Starting Line Instructor John Laughlin said.

If you’re interested in learning more about autocross and upcoming events, you can visit scca.com for their different programs.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.