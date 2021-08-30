Southeast Neighborhood Center gets gift from 1st Source Foundation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way of St. Joseph County received a major on Monday.

With the official groundbreaking on the Southeast Neighborhood Center fast approaching, the nonprofit received $150,000 from the 1st Source Foundation.

The center will be built on Fellows Street and Dubail Avenue, and it will serve as a community resource focusing on education, youth, and community development.

“When you’ve got that strong sense of community, it’s really easy to get that feedback and that buy in and momentum, and it’s just a percent fit,” says Laura Jensen, president and CEO of United Way of St. Joseph County. “And the whole other level too is that the city already identified that corner as part of their 2015 master plan, so it was just too hard to not look there.”

United Way is expected to break ground next month on the new center.

