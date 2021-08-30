Sarah Hildebrandt considering competing in 2024 Olympics

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn Grad Sarah Hildebrandt was back in town this week to celebrate her bronze medal in Tokyo.

The excitement of winning bronze hasn’t even worn off yet and people are already thinking about 2024.

Sarah would be 30 in the next Olympic Games so is she thinking about doing it all over again?

“You know, I have some unfinished business,” Hildebrandt said. “I hear gold ones are a lot prettier hahaha. As long as it’s something I love to do and my body is holding up, I say why not. I can only do this for a finite amount of time. I really, really enjoy it and I might as well soak up every opportunity that I have.”

She’s still got a couple of years to figure it out ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Something we will definitely be keeping an eye on.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.