Sam Grewe going for gold: Middlebury native competes Tuesday morning

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Middlebury native Sam Grewe had his sights set on Tokyo.

“So much excitement going into Toyko,” Grewe said. “I felt like I was so prepared and ready to go and win a gold medal there. And then of course, COVID-19 happened. "

Like everyone else across the world, Grewe was thrown into a period of unknown.

“Thankfully I was on the track and field team at Notre Dame and was able to continue training with them and had the scheduling and the facilities and the coaching there,” Grewe said. “Otherwise I think it would’ve been so easy to lose sight again.”

Grewe says the Games getting postponed ultimately was the best case scenario for him to have more time to prepare.

“It’s been hard on everybody,” his coach Kyle Mishler said. “I think everybody has had to learn to adapt which with Sam being an adaptive sports athlete, he’s had a little bit more practice at than a lot of us. But he’s been good about finding ways to work out at home.”

Being at home for Grewe means having his support system.

“I can’t walk through Middlebury without being stopped and offered words of congratulations or good lucks,” Grewe said.

Tokyo will be Grewe’s second Paralympic appearance, having won silver in Rio. He can’t help but to think of how this year will be different.

“It’s going to be really strange to be competing on an international stage in front of nobody,” Grewe said. “I think the adrenaline is going to be so much less. It’s just not the same experience.”

But fans or no fans, Grewe is honored to be representing the red, white and blue and Paralympic athletes everywhere.

“To represent Team USA is so cool,” Grewe said. “To have the support of so many Americans behind me has been amazing. But also just to help push forward the Paralympic movement, to spread the idea of adaptive sports and inclusivity, has been kind of just a really big goal of mine.”

The high-jumper is already extremely accomplished... there’s just one thing missing.

“I’ve set a new world record,” Grewe said. “I’ve won three or four world championship titles. But the Paralympic gold is the one thing left. So that’s the one thing I really, really want so bad.”

It’s clear that this Golden Domer has his eyes on the prize.

“Should I end up at the top of the podium and have the National Anthem playing and know that Team USA is rooting for me back at home would be incredibly powerful for me,” Grewe said. “I think it would be so special. I think it would be kind of just an example of what hard work can do.”.

Grewe will be competing in the Men’s High Jump T63 final on Tuesday morning at 6:25 a.m. locally.

You can watch it on NBCOlympics.com

