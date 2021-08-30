Railroad crossing closed in Walkerton for rebuild

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - CSX Railroad has closed one of its crossings in St. Joseph County.

The closure is on State Road 23, between Tyler Road and Tyler Street in Walkerton. Crews are rebuilding the crossing at that location.

If you usually cross there, you will need to find another route. The official detour follows State Road 4, State Road 104, and U.S. 6.

The road is expected to reopen the evening of Sept. 8, weather permitting.

