Owl recovering after collision with vehicle

Watervliet Township, Mich. (WNDU) - An owl is being treated for injuries suffered from a collision with a vehicle late Friday night, according to press release from the Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a crash shortly before 9 p.m. at the 5000 block of M-140 in Watervliet Township.

The driver of the vehicle had no damage to her vehicle— rather, she was concerned for the well-being of the owl.

When Dep. Jerad Phillips learned an owl was involved, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene.

Phillips cared for the owl until a the next morning, when a wildlife rescue specialist was able to treat the animal.

The owl is being cared for at an animal rehabilitation center that specializes in hawks and owls in Kalamazoo.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.