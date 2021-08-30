Owl recovering after collision with vehicle

Advertisement

Owl treated following collision with vehicle
By 16 News Now
Aug. 30, 2021
Watervliet Township, Mich. (WNDU) - An owl is being treated for injuries suffered from a collision with a vehicle late Friday night, according to press release from the Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a crash shortly before 9 p.m. at the 5000 block of M-140 in Watervliet Township.

The driver of the vehicle had no damage to her vehicle— rather, she was concerned for the well-being of the owl.

When Dep. Jerad Phillips learned an owl was involved, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene.

Phillips cared for the owl until a the next morning, when a wildlife rescue specialist was able to treat the animal.

The owl is being cared for at an animal rehabilitation center that specializes in hawks and owls in Kalamazoo.

