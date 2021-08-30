Advertisement

Notre Dame ready for challenge Florida State presents

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The season is literally around the corner, and there’s a lot for the Fighting Irish to be excited about heading into the season opener at Florida State on Sunday.

For starters, Notre Dame has won 10 games in each of the last four seasons, which has never been done in the history of the program before.

The Irish have also made the college football playoffs two of the last three years.

The goal at Notre Dame remains the same entering 2021 - the Irish want to win its first national title since 1988.

If Notre Dame wants to do that, It starts on Sunday with Florida State, a team Brian Kelly has a lot of respect for.

“Coach Norvell is a winning football coach,” Kelly said. “He knows how to win. On the offensive side of the ball, he’ll have his DNA all over this offense. As I said, some very, very talented players going into, as an opener on the road, very similar to what it was at Louisville a few years back. It was a huge game, great excitement, national TV, and we’ll have to have our football team ready for that. So, excited about it and excited about the challenge.”

The challenge will be on Sunday night against the Seminoles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM on ABC.

