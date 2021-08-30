Job Category: Sales

About Gray Television: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

Job Summary/Description:

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV affiliate and Circle TV. WNDU serves more than 286,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

If bringing local market expertise and superior service to the national marketplace comes naturally, this is an excellent opportunity to grow your career. WNDU is looking for a National Sales Manager with energy, analytical skills, and a passion for growing market share and uncovering incremental revenue opportunities across multiple platforms. Having strong attention to detail and being well organized is a must. Client engagement and excellent broadcast sales negotiating skills are a top priority. Candidates should also have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple challenges simultaneously.

The successful candidate will be responsible for (but not limited to) the following:

• Negotiate while keeping the station position in mind. • Timely and effective communication with media buyers. • Accurately forecast revenue. • Possess solid inventory management and pricing skills. • Travel as required to build and maintain relationships with our key customers. • Build local relationships with local account contacts.

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Is highly computer literate in all Microsoft Office products and ideally has experience with Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales and Matrix, or other CRM software. • Has the creativity to develop targeted, customer focused marketing solutions using multiple media products including but not limited to television, web, mobile, and multi-cast. • Takes full ownership of National budgets and revenue goals and constantly develop strategies to overachieve. • The ability to analyze issues thoroughly in order to make sound business decisions and solve problems effectively. • Ability to communicate effective and persuasive sales presentations. • Has an excellent understanding of how to price effectively and manage inventory. • Industry tools including but not limited to Comscore, Wide-orbit Media Sales, and Matrix.

