Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son

By Ibrahim Samra and Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts broken, including his mother.

“He had a very kind heart. He’d do anything...,” Cameron’s mom, Ashley Carpenter, tearfully told 16 News Now Sunday.

Cameron died in crash in Wells County Saturday morning. A crash report reveals Cameron lost control of his vehicle while making a pass in a no passing zone and hit an oncoming vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved, Lisa Calhoun, a 58-year-old woman from Argos, was airlifted to a local hospital.

“He was on his way to Pine Lake. He was going to meet his dad,” Carpenter says.

While he was a loving brother to his siblings, Cameron’s former football coach, Warsaw High School’s Brady Jones, says he was a great athlete and teammate as well.

“He was always smiling, always fun, always having a good time and it was just awful, just tragic how something like this happened,” Jones says.

While he was unable to live out his senior year, Carpenter says despite her Cameron’s death, she’s thankful for all the love many have showed him.

“I just want to thank everybody just the way that people come together. He went to Warsaw for two years, to Triton, so you have the outpour of both. I don’t even have words. It is an amazing feeling,” Carpenter says.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs for Cameron Fairchild.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

