More Comfortable for a While...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE COMFORTABLE!! You could FEEL the change today...less humidity and less haze in the atmosphere. And at this point I do not see the high heat and humidity returning in the next 10 days...although most years we do have some 90s in September. Also, the air looks pretty dry for the next week and a half, and that means only slight chances for rain on 2 or 3 days...

Tonight: Clear and nice...turning even cooler overnight. Low: 61, Wind: NE 2-4

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 81, Wind: NE 4-8

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59

Wednesday: Bright sunshine and beautiful! High: 79

