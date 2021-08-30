Medical Moment: Blast away kidney stones with new technology

About one in ten people in the U.S. will develop a kidney stone at some point in their life.

Some people compare the pain to childbirth or being stabbed.

But it might not have to be that way forever. New technology is bringing fast relief to these patients.

Jack Osmanski had developed a five-millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser. “It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back,” he says.

He was given pain meds at the hospital and took a let-it-pass-on-its-own-approach. But the stone was not moving.

“If they don’t pass on their own, you can’t leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage,” says Ross Simon, urologist at Tampa General Hospital.

So, Dr. Simon suggested a new laser technology called “MOSES.” With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.

“The MOSES technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren’t able to do so easily before,” Simon says.

It reduces surgery time and the risk of recurrence. Jack had his stone removed with this outpatient procedure. And within two to three days, he says he started to feel a lot better.

The doctor says the laser can also be used to treat certain prostate conditions.

