Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges

Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The man charged in 11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death is now facing murder charges.

That case against Justin Miller was filed Monday in Starke County. Mercedes’ body was found in Starke County on Aug. 18. She had been missing since the previous weekend.

Miller was the last person seen with Mercedes. He was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Mercedes originally disappeared from Plymouth, triggering a statewide search for her.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

