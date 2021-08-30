Man charged in 11-month old’s death now facing murder charges

The man charged in 11-month-old Mercedes Lain’s death is now facing murder charges.

That case against Justin Miller was filed Monday in Starke County. Mercedes’ body was found in Starke County on Aug. 18. She had been missing since the previous weekend.

Miller was the last person seen with Mercedes. He was originally charged in Marshall County with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Mercedes originally disappeared from Plymouth, triggering a statewide search for her.

