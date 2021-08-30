Advertisement

John Glenn Schools to require masks for students, staff

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The John Glenn School Corporation is the latest district in Michiana to bring back a mask mandate.

The corporation will now require all students and staff to wear masks. The change goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1.

From John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell:

Dear JGSC Family, Despite all of our very best efforts regarding COVID-protocols, we have unfortunately seen an additional seventeen COVID-positive cases since I last wrote you only five days ago. This continues to result in numerous close contacts, and many children are unable to attend school at this time.

As I have stated previously, after the safety and wellbeing of all students, staff, and community, our number one goal is to keep students in school for on-campus learning.

Thus, beginning Wednesday, September 1st, 2021, JGSC will require mask usage for all students and staff when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible. We will use tomorrow, Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, as a transition day to support and prepare students for this change.

It is our hope that this will be a temporary change to our COVID-protocols. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely. Please continue to support the layered mitigation strategy of:

  • Physical distancing
  • Masking while unable to distance 6ft or more
  • Hand washing and respiratory manners (i.e. cough/sneeze into your elbow)
  • Ventilation
  • Staying home if sick and consult your family doctor
  • Follow contact tracing guidance

Thank you for your continue support!

Yours in Education,

Christopher Winchell

