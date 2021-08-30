Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Triton High School football player killed in car crash
This comes after the girl had been missing since April 27.
14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez found safe, two arrested
Police say end the violence in Elkhart after a 2-year-old is shot and killed.
UPDATE: Police identify 1-year-old killed in Elkhart shooting
Just one day after his death, the loss of 17-year-old Cameron Fairchild has left many hearts...
Mother of Triton High School student killed in crash heartbroken after losing son
Lippert volunteers build ramp for son of fellow employee.
Lippert volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen boy

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more evacuations ordered
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Caldore Fire near Lake Tahoe spreads fast
FILE - This file photo shows a person holding a Sony PS4 game controller.
China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week