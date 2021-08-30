First Alert Forecast: Cooler with Less Humidity This Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Storms passed to our South last night which has now brought an end to the very hot and humid pattern we have been stuck in. A nice breeze out of the northwest today with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs still reach into the lower to middle 80s across Michiana but the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. More comfortable by evening. High of 84.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing through the evening as the humidity continues to drop. Very cool and comfortable overnight. Low of 61.

TUESDAY: Warm but comfortable. A mixture of sun and clouds with a light breeze and lower humidity. Highs stay in the lower 80s. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine and staying very comfortable. The northeast breeze is keeping us cooler in the upper 70s for highs. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: Staying cooler and less humid through the end of the week. Some clouds return on Friday as we watch for a slight chance of showers as we head into the weekend. A better chance for rain and potentially a heavy system could come in by the end of our forecast period. We will keep an eye on rain chances as we get a little closer to the first full week of September.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, August 29th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 91

Sunday’s Low: 73

Precipitation: 0.13″

