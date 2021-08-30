Advertisement

Donaldson, Ober lead Twins past slumping Tigers, 3-2

Detroit starter Casey Mize gave up three runs on five hits - including Donaldson’s homer, his 21st of the season.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize catches a new ball after giving up a two-run home...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize catches a new ball after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Donaldson during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Bailey Ober pitched six solid innings and Josh Donaldson’s two-run homer helped the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The game was a makeup from a July 16 rainout and was played in front of a minuscule crowd. The Twins have won three of four. Detroit has lost four of five, scoring only nine runs. Ober held the slumping Tigers’ offense to two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out five without walking a batter. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Detroit starter Casey Mize gave up three runs on five hits - including Donaldson’s homer, his 21st of the season.

