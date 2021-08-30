Determined Davis: Irish WR finds his place to make an impact

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are officially at the one week countdown until Notre Dame Football is back.

One Irish receiver is hoping to continue making an impact this season.

Avery Davis initially came to Notre Dame as a quarterback recruit.

He has since spent some time as a running back and defensive back before settling in as a wide receiver last year.

In 2020, Davis averaged 13.4 yards a catch and caught a pair of touchdowns.

This year, his teammates voted him captain for his hard work and determination over the years.

“He’s quiet in a sense that you don’t hear him as a rah-rah guy, but he’s the first guy to put an arm around a young guy,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s been a great mentor. I think he’s one that probably is the guy that we look towards as that consistent performer and we want that standard to be across the board for all the receivers.”

Davis says it all comes down to how he was raised.

“From the beginning, just the way I was raised, I’ve always done things or taken pride in doing things the right way,” Davis said. “Taking pride in being the same guy every day. Taking pride in doing things right. Taking pride in my own work and accountability, cleaning up after myself you little things. Speaking to people in the Gug. Until like last year, until I could like prove myself on the field, I feel like I didn’t really have a voice.”

Davis and the Irish take on Florida State to kick off the 2021 season next Sunday night at 7:30 on ABC.

