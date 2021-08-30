Cubs get past the rain, but not the Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. -- The Chiefs got out to an early lead on a solo home run by Jhon Torres with two outs in the first. But the Cubs struck back in the next frame.

Ryan Reynolds had been on the injured list for almost a month, and he drove in a run in his return to the plate. An RBI groundout in the second inning scored Yonathan Perlaza from third and evened the game up at one. Peoria responded with two more in the home half of the inning on back-to-back RBIs from Tyler Reichenborn and Matt Chamberlain and make it 3-1.

Reichenborn and Chamberlain repeated the back-to-back RBI feat again in the fourth, which grew the Chief’s lead to 5-1. Two more runs came in on a Jhon Torres triple and Pedro Pages single in the fifth before rain delayed the contest in the bottom half of the sixth.

The rain let up, but the game didn’t get less cloudy for the Cubs. They added another run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-2, but that is where the scoring ended. Despite the loss, the Cubs took the series 4-2 and the season series by a score of 8-4.

Next Up: South Bend returns home for the final series at Four Winds Field in 2021 to take on the Lake County Captains. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05, and you can visit southbendcubs.com for ticket and promotion information.