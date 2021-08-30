Brian Kelly ‘excited’ that game week is here for the Fighting Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The dog days of fall camp are finally over, and the Irish have started their preparations for the season opener at Florida State.

Florida State is a team Brian Kelly and the Irish know quite well.

Notre Dame played the Seminoles in South Bend last season, which resulted in a 42-26 Irish win.

But both Notre Dame and Florida State are different on both sides of the ball, and Kelly knows playing in an environment with 80-thousand will be a lot different than anything the Irish experienced last season.

However, what is never different, is the feeling Kelly gets when it’s Game week ahead of the first game of the season.

“Obviously excited about game week here and the preparation now switches to exclusively Florida State,” Kelly said. “Openers are exciting and certainly, there’s that sense that you want to make sure you prepare your team for everything. We’re going to go into an incredible environment in Tallahassee, one where we’ll have to have our football team emotionally in the right place to play in that environment.”

Just six more days until Notre Dame gets to play in that environment.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM Sunday on ABC down in Tallahassee.

