Triton High School football player killed in car crash
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Triton High School football player was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, the school corporation posted on social media.
Cameron Fairchild was an offensive lineman for the Trojans. He wore No. 57.
“School personnel, counselors, and clergy are at the school for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve,” the school corporation wrote on Facebook. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time.”
The school corporation says that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. No other details of the crash were provided.
