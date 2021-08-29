Triton High School football player killed in car crash

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Triton High School football player was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, the school corporation posted on social media.

Cameron Fairchild was an offensive lineman for the Trojans. He wore No. 57.

It is with a heavy heart to share this news. Earlier today, senior lineman Cameron Fairchild #57 was involved in an accident and has passed away. We don't have much information at this time. Please keep Cameron's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. — Ŧriton Athletics (@tritontrojans) August 28, 2021

“School personnel, counselors, and clergy are at the school for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve,” the school corporation wrote on Facebook. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time.”

The school corporation says that the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. No other details of the crash were provided.

