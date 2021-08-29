Advertisement

Patrick Wisdom, Alec Mills lead Cubs past White Sox 7-0

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during...
Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega (66) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for the first time this season, winning 7-0.

Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August.

They dropped their first four games against the crosstown White Sox this year, including an ugly 17-13 loss Friday night.

Mills worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4.

