Patrick Wisdom, Alec Mills lead Cubs past White Sox 7-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox for the first time this season, winning 7-0.

Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August.

They dropped their first four games against the crosstown White Sox this year, including an ugly 17-13 loss Friday night.

Mills worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/28/2021 10:03:41 PM (GMT -4:00)