From patient to future doctor: Sam Grewe’s experience led him to med school

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Middlebury native Sam Grewe is gearing up to compete in Tokyo.

Not only is Grewe preparing for his competition this week, he’s also balancing the first few weeks of his med school curriculum.

After graduating from Notre Dame this spring, Sam Grewe enrolled at the University of Michigan’s Medical School on a full ride scholarship.

Grewe said his experience battling osteosarcoma led him toward this career path.

“You know my experiences as a cancer patient, I got to experience so much of what goes into being a good doctor, so many of the intangibles that go into it,” Grewe said. “I was very fortunate to have a great oncologist and she really taught me a lot about what it means to be a doctor. I got to see behind the scenes. It kind of pushed me to a career where I could use those lessons to give back to others. You know missing two years in middle school and basically entering high school with a sixth education, a career as a physician didn’t really seem feasible to me. But just through countless hours of handwork and tutoring and putting in the time to catch back up with my peers, I put myself in a position to go to college at Notre Dame and potentially pursue a career in medicine.”

Grewe competes in the Paralympic High Jump for a medal on Tuesday morning at 6:25 A.M.

You can watch on nbcolympics.com

