Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first...
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1.

Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year.

Robert, Jiménez and Goodwin each drove in three runs.

White Sox slugger José Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left.

The reigning AL MVP drove in a career-high 123 runs in 2019.

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs in the fourth.

8/29/2021 5:42:32 PM (GMT -4:00)

