Lippert volunteers build wheelchair ramp for teen boy

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people spent their weekend helping a local family have easier home access for their son who uses a wheelchair.

On Saturday, Servants at Work partnered on a project with Lippert to build a ramp for Oscar Boscan, a 13-year-old born with cerebral hypoxia - a condition that causes a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain.

Oscar’s mother, Sujeidy Vasquez, who is a Lippert employee, says this is an opportunity of a lifetime to finally have a safe and efficient way to move him in and out of their home.

A translator for Vasquez said: “Knowing or seeing what Lippert is doing, and she knows how big of a heart Lippert has - she’s just, no words.”

Around 20 people gathered to help make this ramp possible for Oscar.

