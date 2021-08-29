Advertisement

Justin Fields makes his 1st start, Bears beat Titans 27-24

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left and the Chicago Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason.

Horsted finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him.

His first TD pass came from rookie Justin Fields in his first start with the other two from Foles in the second half.

Fields left after leading Chicago to a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Titans played with coach Mike Vrabel and nine others quarantined in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/28/2021 10:27:51 PM (GMT -4:00)

